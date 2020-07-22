The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) are currently hosting the first post COVID-19 AFC Futsal Level 1 course this week in Ho Chi Minh City.

The course which is on-going at the Thai Son Nam Arena in Ho Chi Minh City is the first AFC course taught by Vietnamese instructors.

The course had started on 18 July and will end tomorrow, 23 July 2020.

“Being appointed by the AFC has given rise to the situation where now we will have more opportunity to organise Futsal courses in Vietnam,” said AFC instructor Ngo Le Bang.

“The syllabus which we teach in these six days will give the basic Futsal knowledge to the coaches. We hope this will make Futsal in Vietnam more competitive in the future”.

A total of 20 students are currently in attendance.

