The draw for the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ 2025 qualifiers concluded at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

The 45 teams were divided into 10 groups – five of four each and five of five each – with the qualifiers to be played between 21 and 29 September 2024.

The 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams will advance to the Finals, with China PR scheduled to host the tournament.

For more please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup/news/afcu20_qualifiers_draw_finalised.html

