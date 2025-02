Some of Asia’s brightest footballing talents will be on show starting from Wednesday, February 12 when the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 comes to life.

Sixteen teams have set their sights on ultimate glory at the tournament, which is being staged for the second time in China PR, after sealing qualification last September.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_asian_cup.html/news/afcu20-battles-to-light-up-china-2025

