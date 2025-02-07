The Sepang Test sees Ducati edge out Yamaha as the first three days of action conclude in 2025.

Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) ends the Sepang Test fastest with a 1:56.493, edging out Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.007 to make it a Ducati 1-2 at the head of the 1:56 club. Joining that club for the first time in their illustrious history is Yamaha as Fabio Quartararo’s lightning fast test continued on Friday and he takes third overall for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP.

It was a day of fast laps in the morning and then some longer runs in the afternoon, with the threat of rain ultimately meaning there weren’t too many late pushes for glory. But there were plenty of stories!

Ducati’s engine testing dilemma seems set to roll on into Buriram, but their long runs were far from indecisive. Bagnaia, teammate Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Alex Marquez all looked a little worrying for the rest of the field on many laps as well as over one. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was fast on one lap again but looked to have more to find in the locker later on his longer runs. Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was the fastest rookie again as he continues to raise a few eyebrows, but today he ended the day in P11.

Yamaha’s 1:56 club impressed many on the grid, and not just those on the Iwata marque’s machines. Quartararo was simply faster than they’ve ever been before, and consistently so on long runs and fast laps. On the timesheets, Quartararo’s teammate Alex Rins was P10 and Prima Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira P12 and P17, respectively, but there was much more to the day than just laptimes. Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi even said Yamaha could be their biggest challenger this season…

At KTM, Pedro Acosta put his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machine in P6, a tenth and a half quicker than the Austrian factory have ever been round this venue in Malaysia too. Teammate Brad Binder had a small tech issue in the final hour that halted his Sprint sim but he was P13 by the end of play. Maverick Viñales ends the test in P16 and Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate Enea Bastianini in P18 as they look to continue adapting in Buriram.

Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) and Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) both went quicker than Honda ever has before at Sepang, no mean feat. Zarco was P7 on Friday and Mir P8 for another double top ten. New technical chief Romano Albesiano also said they’ll be returning to Sepang instead of a planned test in Portugal. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) was P15 and rookie Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda LCR) continued to make improvements a little further back.

At Aprilia, Marco Bezzecchi went half a second quicker than he ever has at Sepang before – the best change of any rider swapping factory – and ended the day in P9. Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was P14 at the end of his first official test, looking to unlock a bit more in the time attack in Buriram.

That’s it from Sepang for now, but the action continues! Many are already on the way to Bangkok for the season launch as that lights up the Thai capital on Sunday, before we’re back out on track at Buriram on Wednesday and Thursday. Are you ready? See you there!

