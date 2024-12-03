In response to concerns regarding the pitch quality at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during Indonesia’s recent AFC Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia, the stadium operator, Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Center (PPKGBK), has informed the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) that urgent, long-term repairs are required.

Consequently, the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium will not be available for the upcoming ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 matches.

After inspections and consultations with local authorities and PSSI, the AFF Competitions Committee has approved Manahan Stadium in Surakarta as the new venue for Indonesia’s group-stage home matches.

Manahan Stadium, which successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Final last year, offers a world-class facility suitable for the tournament.

The venue for Indonesia’s potential knock-out stage matches will be determined and announced at a later date, should the team advance beyond the group stage.

AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth commented: “The safety and well-being of the players are of paramount importance to the AFF and our Member Associations. After careful consideration and extensive discussions with all relevant parties, the decision to relocate Indonesia’s home venue was made to ensure a safe and high-quality field of play for all participants.

“With its proven track record of hosting a major international event like the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, Manahan Stadium is an excellent choice for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 matches.”

The AFF have confirmed the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 match schedule and kick-off times.

