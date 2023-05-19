SPORTFIVE announced today that the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has appointed the global sports marketing agency as the exclusive commercial rights agency of the AFF in a comprehensive and long-term marketing agreement until 2032.

The AFF Championship, which recently completed its 14th edition under new title sponsor Mitsubishi Electric, is the crown jewel tournament of the AFF and is contested by the national ‘A’ teams of the eleven member associations in a home-and-away format. Boasting consistently impressive spectator, TV viewership and social media numbers, the biennial AFF Championship is a cornerstone of ASEAN football and resonates strongly with millions of passionate fans.

It is arguably the most prominent sporting event in Southeast Asia. More information about the relevance of the tournament, the commercial aspect, as well as the impact on the whole APAC region, can be found here.

As a forward-thinking organisation at the forefront of football development in Southeast Asia, AFF is continuously seeking innovative approaches to foster the growth of ASEAN football.

With an ambition to continue to propel football within the region in the coming years, this partnership with SPORTFIVE will allow AFF to explore new avenues to elevate the sport, evolve event presentation, and build on the success of their iconic competitions.

The renewed partnership with AFF will see SPORTFIVE retain all commercial and media rights to the AFF Championship and is being expanded to the AFF U23 Championship and the AFF Women’s Championship, creating a unified commercial programme. The new agreement is a testament to the successful collaboration in the past but also highlights the capabilities of SPORTFIVE as one of the leading sports marketing agencies globally.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said, “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with SPORTFIVE until 2032 for the benefit of the AFF. As an agency operating worldwide with local presence and deep knowledge of the ASEAN landscape, SPORTFIVE has demonstrated their expertise and capability over the years in developing partnerships and commercial products that bring long-term value for AFF and our partners alike. I am excited that our collaboration will now extend to the Under 23 and Women’s tournaments and I am confident that SPORTFIVE’s extensive global network and influence within the industry will help propel AFF to greater heights and deliver commercial stability.”

Stefan Felsing, Chief Executive Officer at SPORTFIVE, said, “We are honoured to have renewed and extended our partnership with AFF for an additional 8 years starting from 2025. As one of the most progressive football organisations in Asia, AFF has an aspirational plan to grow the depth and importance of ASEAN football, not just in the region, but also on the world stage. AFF is an extremely valued rights holder partner of SPORTFIVE and our relationship is of global importance to us. To have AFF reappoint us as its exclusive commercial agency once again speaks volumes of the trust and confidence the AFF Council have placed in us. We will continue to focus on our collaboration with the AFF and enhance the footprint and commercial relevance of the various competitions even more. I am convinced that our vast experience and local presence across the APAC region in combination with our global sales capabilities are assets that are highly beneficial for the AFF and will ensure commercial success and ongoing product innovations in the future. We look forward to continuing our journey to grow ASEAN football together with AFF in the coming years.”

