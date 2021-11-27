Football fans will be able to catch thrilling football action at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, as the ASEAN nations battle it out for football supremacy at the National Stadium and Bishan Stadium from 5 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.

All Singapore matches will be held at the National Stadium.

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale from 12pm, purchasable online via www.fas.org.sg/tickets.

For the first three days, only Group A match tickets will be sold with Singapore fans given exclusive priority.

Tickets are priced at S$25.00 for adults and S$15.00 for children 12 years of age and under, with each ticket allowing access to both matches on double header match days.

Fans will be allowed to purchase up to eight tickets per match day and enjoy a 20% discount if they purchase a full bundle of all four of Singapore’s Group A matches, also known as the SG Pack, in the first three days of ticket sales.

Singapore fans who registered their interest prior have been notified via email of their eligibility to purchase tickets.

FAS General Secretary Yazeen Buhari said: “It has taken longer than usual and we acknowledge the fans’ eagerness to purchase tickets for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020. Fans’ health and safety continues to be our utmost priority, especially in today’s circumstances, and we are confident that the security protocols and safe management measures that will be put in place would ensure a safe and enjoyable match day experience for all. I would like to thank the fans for their patience and am looking forward to seeing them at the stadiums to cheer the teams on as we witness the region’s best level of football in action. This edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup would also see our Lions play at home after more than two years and I am sure the Singapore fans will be out in force to cheer on our boys.”

Kick-off timings will be 5.30pm for the first match and 8.30pm for the second match. Gates will open two hours before the first kick-off and fans can only enter the stadiums at the pre-allocated timing indicated on their tickets.

All fans will be issued a coloured wrist tag for identification that allows re-entry on that match day, after showing proof of full vaccination* and completing the mandatory bag checks.

Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination.

Children aged 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years old and above. All children aged three and above will need a ticket for entry.

In line with COVID-19 safe management measures, strict safe distancing measures will be enforced in seating plans and allocation, which is limited to seating in groups of two at the National Stadium and single seats at Bishan Stadium, with 1m safe distancing between groups.

At the National Stadium, fans will be assigned to sectors of no more than 500 people each, with no intermingling allowed across

sectors. This will be enforced through the use of coloured wrist tags given to each fan.

Food and drinks, including water, are not permitted in the stadiums and fans are required to wear their masks.

While musical instruments shall not be permitted into the stadium as per guidelines in place, banners and flags which do not contravene security and/or regulatory measures may be allowed, subjected to approval at point of entry.

The Lions will begin their campaign on 5 December against Myanmar before facing the Philippines three days later.

After, they will meet Timor-Leste on the 14th and Thailand on the 18th in Group A, with all their matches held at the official venue partner of the tournament, the National Stadium.

Group B matches, which will mostly be held at Bishan Stadium, will see defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos contest.

The top two teams will then qualify for the two-legged semi-finals before the two-legged finals commence, all of which will be hosted at the National Stadium.

*A person is fully vaccinated after they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines (e.g. Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca-SKBio, Serum Institute of India, Janssen, Sinopharm, Sinovac-CoronaVac) including their respective duration post-vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective.

