The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) will implement Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in its upcoming competitions after successfully introducing it in the recently concluded ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship in Solo, Indonesia.

AFF will progressively introduce VAR in its other competitions beginning with the ASEAN U19 Boys Championship from 17 to 29 July 2024 followed by the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2024/25 from 21 August 2024 to 21 May 2025 and the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup later in the year from 23 November to 21 December 2024.

“The AFF believes VAR is reshaping football and has become one of the most pivotal building blocks that will raise our competitions to another level,” said AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth.

“The adoption of this technology in the ASEAN Boys’ U16 Championship in Solo, Indonesia, is in line with the AFF’s planned and sustained efforts to elevate our competitions including providing the best possible support for referees to enable them to make accurate, consistent and informed decisions,” added Major General Sameth.

“I am reflecting the appreciation of the AFF Council by expressing my gratitude to FIFA, AFC, Mr Erick Thohir and his colleagues in PSSI for the immense assistance rendered in the implementation of VAR at the ASEAN U16 Boys’ Championship 2024.”

“Additionally, I would like to thank the VAR Project Team chaired by Mr Viphet Sihachakr, AFF General Secretary, Mr Winston Lee as well as Mr Rodzali Yacob and his team of referees for their relentless efforts during the implementation process,” said Major Sameth.

