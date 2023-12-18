The sun had yet to rise when PGA TOUR rules and agronomy teams met Sunday morning at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage, surveying both courses before determining that Sunday play wasn’t possible.

Players and caddies received a text at 7:30 a.m., learning that Q-School’s final round would move to Monday. One idle day to bide the time before teeing it up, some facing the most important round of their golf careers.

It was the only way, though. A low-pressure system moved through northeast Florida on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, soaking the region with nearly 5 inches of rain. This week’s two host venues – TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club – needed plenty of TLC to become playable for one of golf’s most high-stakes rounds. “We met with the agronomic teams at both facilities at 6 a.m. this morning and diligently went through the golf courses to best gauge our timeframe if we could play today,” said PGA TOUR Q-School Chief Referee Hal Geyer. “After exhausting all resources and expertise, we decided about 7:30 this morning with a text to the players and caddies, et cetera.

“Unfortunately, Mother Nature gave us approximately 4.75 inches of total rainfall this last evening, and the low pressure system that moved through has kind of stalled and still remains here. So with an updated forecast, we made the decision to go into Monday and we’re currently working with the agronomic crews to do everything possible to ensure that we’re able to play tomorrow, which we feel very good about.” PGA TOUR Q-School’s final round postponed to Monday due to storms

The top five and ties after the final round will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, with the next 40 and ties earning guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts next season. The current cut line for the top five is 7 under; 23 players stand 3 under or better into the final round. For several players, their TOUR dream is still certainly in play. It will just need to wait one more day.

Interestingly, Monday finishes were a common occurrence at PGA TOUR Q-Schools past. This year, PGA TOUR cards are available via Q-School for the first time since 2012. That year, the event (then contested across six rounds) began on Wednesday and concluded on Monday.

So things will come full circle as this year’s Q-School heads toward a Monday finish. Harrison Endycott holds the 54-hole lead at 12 under, two strokes clear of Blaine Hale, Jr.

Spencer Levin and Trace Crowe share third place at 8 under, with Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer tied for fifth at 7 under.

If play ended after 54 holes, these six players would earn TOUR cards. But Q-School rules and regulations require that 72 holes be played. Nothing will change that, even 5 inches of overnight precipitation.

“It’s putting back together the golf course, going every hole, hole by hole, through the bunkers, pumping water, re-raking the surfaces, moving sand, also squeegeeing, pumping water. We’re trying to provide the very best playing surfaces every day, so we’re doing all we can, and it’s an amazing effort of both teams and both facilities. And we can’t be more thankful.”

