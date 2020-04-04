FIFA – the world football governing body – put to rest fears of footballers being “overaged” and not able to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics now postponed to next year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The “overaged” players were left a happy lot after the FIFA ruling on Friday which will allow them to feature and achieve their dreams of playing in the mega event.

FIFA has extended the age limit for the men’s football tournament for the Tokyo Olympics which will now be held from July 23, 2021, to Aug 8, 2021. The men’s football tournament kicks off before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on July 23.

With the latest FIFA ruling amended on Friday, ”players born on or after Jan 1, 1997” can still play in the Games in Japan at the age of 24.

The Olympics football tournament is intended for those Under-23, with the exception of limited overaged players in the team.

The amended Olympics rule comes in the wake of the year’s postponement of the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers. RIZAL ABDULLAH