Aison Diong from SMK Methodist Ayer Tawar nearly made it a double in the Boys U-15 Singles and Doubles at the recent Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) Qualifying Round Three in Ipoh, Perak but succumb in the Singles final to his doubles partner Ong Chin Hang from Yik Ching High School.

With the win, he and Chin Hang automatically qualifies for the Grand Finals and has a chance to atone for last year’s disappointment where he was a no-show as his partner then had school examinations to attend.

“It was very disappointing for sure as I really thought that we could have done quite well at the Grand Finals. It is what it is, so for this year, I have a different partner (Ong Chin Hang) and I hope that we can go all the way.”

“I have been working on psyching myself up during matches where I keep repeating to myself on the need to stay strong,” added the Perak state player, who aims to emulate the achievements of his idol Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Other double winners at the tournament were A. Baavanya from Methodist Girl School in the Girls U-15 Singles and Doubles and also, Wong Tze Han from SMK (L) Methodist in the Boys U-13 Singles and Doubles.

The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) is back this year with additional Qualifying Rounds in Sabah, Sarawak and Pahang, taking the overall number of locations to 10 this year and is expected to attract more than 2,500 young badminton talents, 500 more than last year.

Supported by the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM), the tournament will take place nationwide beginning this month. There will be a three-day qualifying round organised nationwide across 10 locations from July to November, with a four-day Grand Finals scheduled from 16-19 November at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur.

AJBC 2023 Grand Finals singles and doubles winners will pocket RM1,000 and RM1,200, respectively. Winners at all ten Qualifying Rounds will take home RM500 with the doubles champion earning RM600.

Results:

Under 13 (13-year-olds and below)

Boy’s Singles: Wong Tze Han, SMK (L) Methodist

Boy’s Doubles: Derrick Leung, SJK(C) Kepong 2 and Wong Tze Han, SMK (L) Methodist

Girl’s Singles: Low Hui Yein, SMJK Yuk Choy

Girl’s Doubles: Tan Zhi Ying, SJKC San Min and Yong Hui Teng, SJKC Min Te

Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boy’s Singles: Ong Chin Hang, Yik Ching High School

Boy’s Doubles: Aison Diong, SMK Methodist Ayer Tawar and Ong Chin Hang, Yik Ching High School

Girl’s Singles: A. Baavanya, Methodist Girl School

Girl’s Doubles: A. Baavanya, Methodist Girl School and Nur Aina Maisarah, SMK Sri Intan

AJBC 2023’s qualifying round details are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date 1. Venue Registration Period 2. 1 7 – 9 July 2023 Tops Arena Empire, Kuala Lumpur 16 – 30 June 2023 3. 2 14 – 16 July 2023 Universiti Sains Malaysia, Penang 16 June – 7 July 2023 4. 3 28 – 30 July 2023 Dewan YMCA, Ipoh, Perak 30 June – 21 July 2023 5. 4 4 – 6 August 2023 UNIMAS, Kota Samarahan, Sarawak 14 – 28 July 2023 6. 5 11 – 13 August 2023 Arena Badminton Juara, Putatan, Sabah 21 July – 4 August 2023 7. 6 8 – 10 September 2023 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 18 August – 1 September 2023 8. 7 29 September – 1 October 2023 NS Sports, Iskandar Puteri, Johor 8 – 22 September 2023 9. 8 6 – 8 October 2023 Stadium Negeri, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu 15 – 29 September 2023 10. 9 20 – 22 October 2023 Synergy Sports Centre, Kuantan, Pahang 29 September – 13 October 2023 11. 10 3 – 5 November 2023 NZ Badminton Arena, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan 13 – 27 October 2023

More information regarding the Allianz Junior Badminton

