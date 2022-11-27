Winners join 4-week Allianz Elite Camp training programme

Sabah and Sarawak qualifiers planned for AJBC 2023

The Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2022 Grand Finals signed off in style, crowning 12 champions at Stadium Bukit Juara, Kuala Lumpur, on 26 November 2022.

It was girl power all the way with Teh Xin Ying from SMK Seri Bintang Selatan, Kuala Lumpur in the Girls U-15 category and Low Zi Yu from SJKC Li Chi, Johor in the Girls U-13 who both clinched the Singles and Doubles titles.

The Boys’ U-15 and U-13 categories were also equally exciting with different winners in each category.

The Grand Finals featured 151 qualifiers from four categories (boy’s singles, boy’s doubles, girl’s singles, and girl’s doubles) in the under-13 and under-15 age groups, which previously competed at qualifying rounds held at seven locations around peninsular Malaysia between July and November.

The winners took home RM1,000, followed by runners-up (RM500) and third and fourth finishers (RM200).

Furthermore, all 12 winners will have the opportunity to participate in the newly announced Allianz Elite Camp, a four-week intensive training programme that is focused on helping players improve their skills and technique and to better equip them towards becoming well-rounded professional badminton players.

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang, said: “Congratulations to our 12 remarkable champions!”

“With AJBC, our goal was to provide aspiring young shuttlers with a viable platform and access to age-level tournaments that would allow them to gain valuable competition experience and test themselves amongst their peers. But we know winning the tournament wasn’t enough, so we are delighted to announce the Allianz Elite Camp, which we hope will be a unique experience and afford our players technical and personal development,” added Sean.

“Besides that, we are already working on AJBC 2023 and looking towards expanding the tournament to include Sabah and Sarawak. So, to any young shuttlers out there: keep dreaming big, and we hope to see you at AJBC next year!”

AJBC 2022 is supported by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the Malaysian Schools Sports Council (MSSM).

To learn more about Allianz Junior Badminton Championship, visit allianz.com.my/ajbc

AJBC Grand Finals 2022

Under-13 Winners (13-year-olds and below)

Boy’s Singles: Muhammad Ilham Ikhwan (SMK Sultan Sulaiman) bt Khashah Khairul Azlan (SK Kubang Kerian 1) 21-19;18-21;21-18

Boy’s Doubles: Chin Tze Hao (Foon Yew High School)-K. Kartik (SMK Tun Perak) bt Albee Loh (Foon Yew High School)-Muhammad Akif (SM Sultan Abdul Jalil Kluang) 21-18;18-21;21-15

Girl’s Singles: Low Zi Yu (SJKC Li Chi) bt Mirza Batrisyia (SK Pawang Nong) 21-17;21-12

Girl’s Doubles: Low Zi Yu (SJKC Li Chi)-Auni Fatihin (SK Kangkar Pulai 2) bt Teoh Sue Mei (SMJK Chong Hwa Gombak)-Wong Au Mel (SMK Bukit Jalil) 19-21;21-10;21-13

Under-15 Winners (14 to 15-year-olds)

Boy’s Singles: Razeeq Danial (SMK Taman Jasmin 2 Kajang) bt Wong Jia Lun (KL) 21-14;21-13

Boy’s Doubles: Loh Chee Kiat (SMJK Yuk Choy)-Muhammad Amzar (SMK Seri Manjung) bt Kevin Leow (SMK Seri Perling)-Siau Yu Hang (SMK Pekan Nanas) 14-21;21-11;26-24

Girl’s Singles: Teh Xin Ying (SMK Seri Bintang Selatan) bt Ng Hui Min (SMJK Jit Sin) 22-20;21-9

Girl’s Doubles: Teh Xin Ying-Lee Weng Yan (SMK Seri Bintang Selatan) bt Nurin Zahirah (SM Dato Syed Omar)-Rachel Tan (SM Sin Min) 21-13;20-22;22-20

