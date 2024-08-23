Tomorrow’s U-17 men’s singles semifinals will feature players from four different nations, with top seed Lee Yu-Jui of Chinese Taipei and second seed Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila of India securing their respective spots in the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2024 at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine today.

Lee, ranked world junior No.34, takes on China’s unseeded player Fong Hong Xuan in the top half while Hyderabad-born Talasila is up against Indonesia’s Radhitya Bayu Wardhana.

Aiming to become the third Chinese Taipei player to win the title after Chen Chi-Ting in 2015 and Su Wei-cheng in 2022, Lee battled hard in a 43-minute tie before winning 21-11, 3-21, 21-7 over India Abhinav Garg in today’s quarterfinals.

Talasila also had a difficult day on the court with Chung Hsiang Yih resisting hard, forcing the Indian to dig deep to prevail 21-14, 19-21, 21-14 over the Chinese Taipei player in a 61-minute marathon duel.

Indonesia, who last won the title in 2013, are banking on Radhitya Bayu Wardhana to end their long title drought following his win over China’s Feng Yi Lang 21-18, 21-15 for a place in the semifinals.

In the women’s singles, defending champion and top seed Yataweemin Ketklieng of Thailand needed only 31 minutes to storm into the semifinals brushing aside Zhang Meng Yun of China 21-14, 21-11, to set up a semifinal clash against China’s Sun Yi Fei. The Chinese youngster had no trouble defeating India’s fourth seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri 21-10l 21-11 in 33 minutes.

The other semifinals will be an all-Chinese affair between second seed Yin Yi Qing and Shi Si Chen.

China dominated the U-17 women’s doubles with an all-Chinese duel in tomorrow’s semifinals, with Wei Yue Yue/Xu Si Yi upsetting top seed pair Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul/Napapakorn Tungksatan of Thailand 21-14, 21-17 in 36 minutes.

Wei/Xu are up against Liu Yi Nuo/Xu Xian Yan while second seed Tan Ke Xuan/Zhang Wan Qing will have Li Meng Han/Li Yue Yu as their semifinal opponents.

In the U15 challenge, top seed Riyan Malhan of UAE stayed on course for his maiden title after securing his semifinal spot against China’s Qian Jia Xing while Chinese Taipei’s Yung Neng Chuang will clash against China’s Fu Zi Tong in the other men’s singles semifinals duel.

The women’s singles semifinals will also feature players from four different nations, with top seed Tanvi Patri of India taking on Thailand’s sixth seed Kungkaew Kwkanik and Liu Yu Tong of China playing against Vietnam’s second seed Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen.

For full results:

https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/tournament/5BDC94DD-7C6D-43D8-9DDE-8A13D92BDFF5/matches

#BadmintonAsia #U17JuniorChampionships2024 #U15JuniorChampionships2024 #Badminton

