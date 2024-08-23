The much-anticipated Allianz Junior Badminton Championships finally debuted in Kelantan with the capital city of Kota Bahru playing host for the first time.

Dewan Badminton Tengku Anis in Pengkalan Chepa was chosen as the venue for the event where close to three hundred young players converging to win places into the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur later this year.

Other than representatives from the home state of Kelantan, there were also handful of players from as far afield as Johor, Kuala Lumpur and also Penang making the trip to the East Coast.

More than 50 players from Terengganu chose to take on the challenge here in Kelantan as did 21 players from Perlis.

