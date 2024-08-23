Sim Racing royalty and former Formula Four driver Jarno Opmeer has signed for Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing in a multi-year deal.

Joining from Mercedes, the Dutchman has solidified his status as one of the greatest sim racers of all time through dominant displays in F1 Sim Racing, where he has the joint most World Championship titles in the Esport.

He will join reigning F1 Sim Racing World Champion Frede Rasmussen to complete a lineup with the two most successful drivers in the history of F1 Sim Racing.

Aside from Sim Racing, Jarno has amassed a large following as a content creator, with more than 1 million followers across his social media platforms.

Speaking on the move, Jarno said: “I can’t wait to get started with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing. My first race with the Team is tonight – we have been practicing hard. This weekend, I will be attending the Dutch GP as well, so it’s shaping up to be a great first week. I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”

Joe Soltysik, Head of Esports at Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing said: “Jarno joining our team is not only a reflection of the hard work behind the scenes from both ourselves and Team Redline, but also a statement of intent to create sustained success in Sim Racing from Oracle Red Bull Racing. A lineup of Jarno Opmeer and Frede Rasmussen is the strongest possible combination of drivers in F1 Sim Racing and will hopefully bode well for our chances to reclaim the Team Championship title.”

