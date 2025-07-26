Following the deadlock at the end of an exnihilating first leg, final of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2024/25, the second leg later today will be nothing short of explosive.The clash between Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) and Blacksteel Papua – the two teams that had finished first and second last season – ended 2-2 in the first leg of the final at GOR Among Rogo in Yogyakarta.In the evenly matched encounter between two giants of Indonesian Futsal, BTS only managed a breakthrough in the 18th minute through Rio Pangestu.However, Blacksteel were quick on the ball with the equaliser just a minute later.Rizki Xavier then restored the advantage for BTS in the 33rd minute, as Blacksteel then replied with the second equaliser barely a minute later, with Vinicius Costa taking advantage of their power play. #AFF#PSSI#FFI

