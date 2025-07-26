The Tokyo ePrix

Multi-year agreement secures the rights to the FIA Formula E World Championship for an additional term of 10 years from 2038, when the current agreement ends

Extension unlocks long-term growth and investment opportunities for the world’s premier electric motor sport championship

Formula E has seen 20% year-on-year growth since inception and continues to accelerate fan engagement and manufacturer interest

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has today announced a significant multi-year extension to its agreement with Formula E Holdings Limited (majority owned by Liberty Global) for the continued promotion of the FIA Formula E World Championship (Formula E) within the all-electric single-seater category.

This agreement solidifies Formula E’s bright future at the forefront of international motor sport. It provides a powerful platform to accelerate the Championship’s growth trajectory, attract further investment, scale its global impact and pave the way for sustainable innovation in the wider automotive sector.

Under current plans, Formula E is set to continue its ambitious and phased development strategy for its racing cars, delivering faster top speeds, greater acceleration, enhanced aerodynamics and improved tyre performance to continue producing some of the closest and most competitive racing in world motor sport. These developments showcase the increased relevance to consumers and the wider EV market, with greater ‘race to road’ technology transfer.

The long-term extension will enable Formula E to build further on this work, providing the FIA World Championship with the long-term vision and support to thrive in the years to come. It opens the door to strategic long-range partnerships and expanded fan engagement.

With electric vehicle sales set rise to over 40% of global vehicle sales by 20301, and global lithium-ion battery production expected to triple by 2030, the relevance of Formula E and advancements in this field are more important than ever. At the heart of this shift, the FIA Formula E World Championship, showcases what’s possible in modern electric racing and plays a pioneering role in shaping the technologies that will define the road vehicles of the future.

The Formula E GEN3 Evo, which launched earlier this year, is already a step-change in performance: 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds (30% faster than a current Formula 1 car), a 200mph top speed, and almost 50% of energy needed to complete a race regenerated during a race. It is designed with sustainability at its core and includes tyres made with 35% recycled materials and bodywork incorporating recycled carbon fibre and natural fibres.

Already backed by a roster of leading manufacturer brands such as Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Maserati, Stellantis, Mahindra and Lola-Yamaha, Formula E is the only all-electric single- seater series competing at the highest level – offering a unique blend of intense competition, cutting edge-technology, and sustainability-focused leadership.

Since its first race in Beijing in 2014, Formula E has become a global motorsport success story – growing by 20% year-on-year to reach circa 400m fans around the world and attracting a television audience of approximately half a billion. Featuring 11 world-class teams and 22 elite drivers, the Championship races through incredible locations including Monaco, Tokyo, London, Shanghai and Miami, delivering thrilling, purpose-driven sport in the heart of the world’s most iconic cities.

Solidifying its global standing as a beacon of sustainability Formula E has been ranked the top ESG sport in the world for the third consecutive year. Coupled with substantial annual reductions in freight emissions and the lasting positive legacy of its Better Future Fund in host cities, Formula E is poised for an even stronger and more impactful future.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President at the FIA, said:

“The extension of the agreement governing the FIA Formula E World Championship is a fantastic outcome for the sport and a clear reflection of our ongoing strategy at the FIA to foster long-term stability, innovation, and growth across all areas of motorsport.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological progress, which are all central to the Championship’s unique identity and purpose. It also aligns with our broader goal of increasing global participation and driving more accessible motorsport for all. We are delighted to be continuing this journey with Formula E, and I look forward to seeing it grow even further, both on and off the track, in the years to come.”

Craig Edmondson, Chief Commercial Officer at the FIA, said:

“Formula E has not only demonstrated impressive growth since its inception, but has also led the way on sustainable innovation in our industry. This is a landmark agreement for the FIA and Formula E, and we are excited to be working with the Championship in the years to come.”

Mike Fries, CEO at Liberty Global, said:

“We’ve believed in Formula E since day one, and this extension reaffirms our confidence in where it’s headed. This is the motorsport of the future – a championship that combines the very latest technology, close-combat racing, and a mission that really matters.

“With the FIA’s continued backing, we can now take the next big steps – scaling the sport, growing its global fanbase, and continuing to push the boundaries of what electric racing can achieve. With this new agreement in place, Formula E is now positioned better than ever to define the future of motorsport – more innovative, more inclusive, more sustainable – and to inspire the next generation of fans, drivers, and partners around the world.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO at Formula E, said:

“Formula E’s growth since its inception has been nothing short of extraordinary, with hundreds of millions of fans and world-class teams and drivers deciding to choose highly competitive electric racing. This long-term extension of the partnership enables us to continue building the brand, investing in the product and delivering some of the most captivating racing that has made us famous. With this long-term extension, the opportunity that Formula E now has to impact world motorsport will be truly transformational.”

