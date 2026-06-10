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The New Zealander, known for pushing the limits of custom-built performance drift machines and his competitive drift career including winning the Formula Drift Japan Championship, has built a reputation as one of the most innovative figures in the scene.

His latest project will see him transform a 1986 March 87P Formula One chassis – originally developed for Formula 3000 and later used in Formula One competition – into a world-first rotary powered drift car.

Whiddett said the project represents the most complex build he and his team have undertaken.

“It is quite scary actually. We are building by far the most insane project Toni and I have ever tackled,” Whiddett said, alongside Mad Mike Motorsport manager and partner Toni Cook.

The build is taking place at his MADLAB workshop in Hampton Downs, New Zealand, where fabrication and engineering work is now underway, and will be documented in a 6-part YouTube series. Whiddett is working alongside a dedicated team including engine builder Alec Bell and fabricator / engineer Brendon Thomas.

A lifelong fan of the 1980s and 1990s Motocross, WRC and Formula One era, Whiddett draws inspiration from a period defined by world-class engineering and fearless drivers – and was a key factor in selecting the chassis for this project.

In the first episode of the YouTube series, Whiddett receives delivery of the 1986 F1 chassis, immediately facing a series of unique engineering challenges – including the re-engineering of the rear of the car to integrate a rotary engine – a configuration that would be a first-of-its-kind in an F1 chassis. The car also presents challenges including the H-pattern gearbox and compact cockpit layout.

The March Engineering chassis began in 1986 as a Formula 3000 car, before being developed into a Formula One entry for the 1987 season under the Leyton House team. Powered by a Ford Cosworth DFZ V8 and driven by Italian driver Ivan Capelli, the car achieved a best finish of sixth place at the Monaco Grand Prix and is best known for its fan-favourite teal livery and compact carbon fibre monocoque design.

Whiddett’s latest project continues a career of unconventional custom drift builds and competitive success. After transitioning from motocross, he established himself in drifting with the Red Bull-backed 515bhp ‘MADBUL’ Mazda RX-7 and rotary-engined ‘BADBUL’ RX-8 that he won the 2009 NZ Drift Championship in its debut year.

He later built a 1,200bhp ‘RADBUL’ Mazda MX-5 and converted a Lamborghini Huracán ‘NIMBUL’ into a drift car for the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

His most recent major build, the ‘MADMAC’ McLaren P1 drift hypercar – also rotary engine swapped, was documented in a globally successful YouTube series. Now, he is set to complete and later reveal the build of his F1 drift machine ‘FORMIDABUL’.

“The part I’m looking forward to most with this project is the inspiration I hope rubs off on anyone who sees it and learns my story. Growing up with my solo mum on a very limited budget, I spent my time building, breaking and learning to modify old radio-controlled cars, and I never let anything stand in the way of chasing my dreams full throttle. That journey has now led me to engineering my dream Formula One car to showcase and entertain the world. If I can do it, so can you,” Whiddett said.

The project will be documented across six YouTube episodes covering the full tear down engine build, engine management, cooling systems, fabrication, steering development, chassis development and shakedown testing through to final reveal.

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