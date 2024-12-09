Akademi Mokhtar Dahari (AMD) Under 14 team defended their status as the champions of the Malaysian Education Minister’s League Cup U14 for the second time in a row after defeating SMK Taman Desa 3-1 in the final.

At the Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium, Johor on Saturday, AMD took the lead through Ahmad Yusuf Nasrullah Ahmad Ramli in the 18th minute which turned out to be the only goal in the first half.

SMK Taman Desa pushed forward hard into the second half and in the 40th minute, Mohamad Fahim Akmal Zulkarnain found the back of the net as the scored stayed deadlock to the end of the regulatory 70 minutes and into extra time.

But lapses in focus on the part of SMK Taman Desa which is also the Academy of Johor Darul Takzim handed the advantage to AMD.

Substitute Muhd ​​Aiman ​​Haqimi Mohd Sanusi emerged as the hero for AMD U14 when he scored two goals – the first in the 72nd minute before a penalty in the 77th minute sealed the result for the defending champions.

Ekhsan Bukharee Badarul Hisham, the head coach of AMD U14 said: “Thank you to the players who gave one hundred percent to the planning and training we have done, everything was according to plan.

“In the second half, we played our usual game and did not pressure the players to perform. It was important that they showed their desire to win.”

AMD U14 captain Muhd ​​Iqbal Azhar said that the victory had to some extent alleviated the disappointment in failing to emerge champions of the SuperMokh U14 Cup last month.

“This match was really good where we created history for AMD. Next year we want to win another championship but it will not be easy for sure,” said Iqbal.

SMK Taman Desa head coach Rodolfo Pereira Villa admitted that the players did not take advantage of the opportunity they have created and as such have to accept the runners-up spot.

“Finals are like this. If we cannot keep focus throughout the 70 minutes, mistakes will happen. We created the opportunity but we did not score while AMD made full use of theirs,” added Rodolfo.

MALAYSIA MINISTER OF EDUCATION LEAGUE CUP U14 AWARDS 2024

Top scorer in the 2024 Malaysian Minister of Education League Cup U14

Muhammad Syaifullah Mahruzi – Akademi Mokhtar Dahari U14 – 14 Goals

Best Goalkeeper in the Final

Adam Nurfakrullah Mohd Fadli – Akademi Mokhtar Dahari U14

Best Player in the Final

Muhammad Syaifullah Mahruz – Akademi Mokhtar Dahari U14

Fair Play Award

SMK Taman Desa (JDT Academy) U14

