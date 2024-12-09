The countdown to the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 (APG13) officially began on Sunday, with Thailand launching the “Kick Off” countdown event in Bangkok, highlighting its commitment to a Green Games and promoting inclusivity and equality in sports.

Scheduled from 20 to 26 January 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, APG13 marks the second time Thailand will host the Games. The first was the fourth edition in 2008, also in Korat, where 14 sports were contested then with Thailand emerging as overall champions with 257 gold medals.

This 13th edition will be the largest yet, featuring 20 sports – archery, para athletics, para badminton, boccia, chess, para-cycling, Football 5-A-Side, CP Football, goalball, judo, para powerlifting, shooting, para-swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball, tenpin bowling, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, e-Sports and wheelchair fencing. Two other sports will also be featured as demonstration sports in Korat.

The “Kick Off” event, held jointly with the launch of the 33rd SEA Games 2025, was officiated by Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Surawong Thienthong, signalling the beginning of preparations for the region’s premier Para sporting event, now just over 400 days away.

ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai, praised Thailand’s leadership and vision in preparing for APG13. “APSF remains committed to ensuring a successful Games, continuing the journey that began with the inaugural edition in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia in 2001. APSF will collaborate closely with the Thai government, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and NPC Thailand to ensure that Thailand delivers great Games and set new benchmarks for future Games,” said Bhavilai.

Minister Thienthong reiterated the broader goals of the Games: “The 33rd SEA Games and 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 are not just any other competitive events. They embody the ideals of sustainability, inclusivity, and ASEAN unity. We are dedicated to hosting Games that inspire and unite the region while promoting our Green Games initiatives,” he said.

Prior to the “Kick Off” launch, Maj. Gen. Bhavilai and APSF Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, were also involved in a special technical meeting with the SAT to discuss key organisational and technical aspects of the Games. “We will work hand in hand with host countries to further our agenda of inclusivity, equality, and empowerment for para-athletes in the region. I urge all Thais and the ASEAN community to make APG13 an impactful and memorable event,” Bhavilai added.

Under the Green Games initiative, organisers are set to promote the usage of renewable energy, public and shared transportation to minimise carbon emissions, the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials at venues, and smart applications to optimise resource management and reduce energy consumption. These measures aim to raise awareness of environmental impacts both during and beyond the Games.

Highlighting the cultural and social significance of the event, the 13th ASEAN Para Games will carry the theme “Create Pride Together.” The official mascot, Nong Jai Kaeng, a spirited Korat cat, symbolises determination, unity, and camaraderie, embodying the heart of the Games.

With 20 sports on offer, the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025 is set to be the largest celebration of para sports in the history of the Games. The stage is set for the ASEAN community to come together and celebrate the achievements of para-athletes, ensuring that APG13 leaves a lasting legacy of inclusion, equality, and sporting excellence.

Major General Bhavilai said: “We hope with the adoption of several new approaches, the ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 will serve as a platform for ASEAN and the para community to come together even stronger.”

