Battery capacity of 55 kWh (52 kWh net) enables a range of up to 365 kilometers; 125 kW (170 hp) ensures superior driving performance

An integrated app store provides access to popular third-party apps; regular updates guarantee they are always up-to-date

The base price of 45,600 euros includes extensive equipment as standard

Audi is adding an interesting entry-level variant to the Q4 e-tron series: the multifaceted Audi Q4 35 e-tron1 costs 45,600 euros, and the Sportback2 with an elegant rear is 47,600 euros. The all-electric premium model includes comprehensive equipment as standard, offers a range of up to 355 kilometers (Sportback: 365 kilometers), and a DC charging capacity of 145 kW. New in the Q4 e-tron: an integrated app store enables direct access to popular third-party apps such as Spotify or Audible without using a smartphone. The Q4 35 e-tron12 will be available to order from July this year.

The best-selling electric car of the Four Rings is becoming more attractive – thanks to an even broader model range. With the Q4 35 e-tron1, Audi is making it easier to enter the all-electric premium compact segment. It will be available from July and is equipped with a 55 kWh (52 kWh net) battery, which enables a range of up to 355 kilometers for the compact SUV and 365 kilometers for the Sportback. Under optimum conditions and thanks to improved cell chemistry, the battery’s charge level increases from 10 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes when charged at a fast-charging station. Up to 125 kilometers (Sportback: 130 kilometers) can be recharged in just ten minutes. The maximum DC charging power is 145 kW. The Q4 35 e-tron (combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 19.2-17.0 (WLTP); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 0; CO 2 class: A) sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h. A permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) with 125 kW (170 hp) (combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 19.2-16.4 (WLTP); combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 0; CO 2 class: A) and high efficiency as well as superior power delivery provide the propulsion at the rear axle. The electric motor with sophisticated thermal management features energy-saving cooling: the geometry and arrangement of the gearwheels in the gearbox and specially shaped components for forwarding and distributing the oil keep the temperatures in the drivetrain low. The cooling circuit ensures that the oil is kept at the right temperature. A water-cooling jacket on the outside of the stator supports the cooling.

Optimally networked in an urban environment

For the Q4 35 e-tron1 and the other variants in the Q4 e-tron model series, the Audi Application Store will be available in the vehicles’ Multi-Media Interface (MMI) for the first time from July this year. It offers access to a large and growing selection of popular apps, from news and podcasts, sports and games, to video and entertainment, without using a smartphone. A data package of 25 GB for one year is included*, which customers can activate free of charge via Cubic Telecom. The data connection is made via the vehicle’s external aerial, improving reception quality and saving the smartphone’s battery.

With a comprehensive navigation update, customers can plan charging more precisely. The desired battery charge level for the destination can be defined as a separate destination, or charging stations from specific providers, such as IONITY, can be selected. The smartphone interface connects the smartphone to the vehicle and seamlessly brings its content directly to the MMI touch display. Content, such as navigation, telephony, music, or selected third-party apps, can be transferred wirelessly or via a USB-C cable.

In addition, ChatGPT will be integrated into the online voice input of all Q4 e-tron models. ChatGPT offers a wide range of options that go beyond the previous voice control. With the extended voice control, customers can control the infotainment, navigation, and air conditioning and ask everyday questions. The ability to request information in natural language makes driving safer, as drivers can continuously monitor the traffic. ChatGPT is provided via Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. The basis for this new function for Audi customers is the Chat Pro solution from Cerence Inc. with automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

Extensive equipment as standard from 45,600 euros

Entry into electric mobility in the premium segment starts at 45,600 euros for the Q4 35 e-tron1. The Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron2 starts at 47,600 euros. The extensive equipment includes among other things Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi Connect navigation and infotainment, and the fully digital 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit instrument cluster. The boot lid is electrically operated and reacts to foot gestures in conjunction with the optional convenience key. The heated front seats are also part of the standard equipment. The model is available to order immediately in both body variants.

Like this: Like Loading...