Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ reserve driver this season, 20 year-old Dane Malthe Jakobsen will drive a PEUGEOT 9X8 in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship

Winner of the 2022 European Le Mans Series (LMP3) and the 2023/2024 Asian Le Mans Series (LMP2), Malthe has moved up the ranks of Endurance racing to reach the Hypercar class

Malthe has already driven the PEUGEOT 9X8 at the Rookie Tests held in Bahrain in 2022 and 2023, and has completed several sessions in the simulator and on track

Danish driver Malthe Jakobsen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Endurance racing. After making his début in an LMP3 prototype in 2020, he secured the class title in the 2022 European Le Mans Series, a result that convinced Team Peugeot TotalEnergies to offer him the chance to drive a PEUGEOT 9X8 at the end-of-year Rookie Test in Bahrain.

After moving up a class in 2023, Malthe then won the LMP2 title in the Asian Le Mans Series. Team Peugeot TotalEnergies offered him another opportunity to drive the PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar in Bahrain before appointing him as official junior driver, and then reserve driver for the 2024 season, during which he completed several sessions in the simulator.

In 2025, by which time he will be 20 years old, Malthe Jakobsen will join the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies line-up, driving a PEUGEOT 9X8 at eight rounds of the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Malthe Jakobsen

“I’m delighted to join Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ as official driver in next season’s FIA World Endurance Championship. I’m very proud to have been part of this team for the last two years, first as junior driver and then this year as reserve driver. Thanks to all the team for giving me this great opportunity.”

Linda Jackson, Brand Chief Executive Officer of Peugeot

“We’re really pleased to welcome Malthe to Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ driver line-up. He is a talented young driver, who I have been following since the start of his career. We know about his potential and that is why we brought him in as a junior driver. I’m delighted to see him pursue his development with the Peugeot brand.”

Jean-Marc Finot, Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP

“We are very pleased to offer Malthe a seat in our WEC team for the 2025 season. As part of Stellantis Motorsport’s strategy for promoting talented young drivers, Malthe has shown constant progress and a lot of maturity. His promotion is the next logical step in his career and we are convinced that he will be an asset to the team in the PEUGEOT 9X8.”

Olivier Jansonnie, Peugeot Sport WEC Technical Director

“Malthe has shown that he has not only the talent, but also the attitude and the work ethic needed to succeed at the very top level of motorsport. We are looking forward to seeing what he contributes to the team in 2025, as we continue to develop our programme.”

