Of course, it is one thing to lap quickly on one’s own, and something different altogether to do it when there is traffic around. But, if Quartararo can quickly make his way from P4 to the front of the field, he stands a decent chance of pulling away from those around him, based on the FP4 pace of the front row qualifiers.

Pole-sitter Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) will be a concern considering he racked up multiple 1:31.1s but was not quite as consistent as Quartararo. Marc Marquez’s (Repsol Honda Team) fastest lap of FP4 was only a 1:31.431, while Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) often drifted into the mid- to high-1:31s.

As for the others on the second row, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) only set a fastest lap of 1:31.541 in FP4 and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) got under a 1:31.4 just once.