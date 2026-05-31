Martin hits 368.6km/h – that’s 229mph – for the first time in history.

It’s official: there’s a new top speed record in MotoGP! On Saturday morning at Mugello, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) hit 368.6km/h – that’s 229mph – for the first time ever.

The #89 set the new top speed in FP2 at the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy, beating the former 366km/h records set by Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. They were set by the South African in 2023 and the Spaniard in 2024 – both also at Mugello.

Aprilia Racing Technical Director Fabiano Sterlacchini was thrilled as he spoke to MotoGP reporter Jack Appleyard in pitlane.

“It was one of the targets that we had,” says the Italian. “It’s super exciting to reach the highest speed ever; it’s thanks to the work of everyone at Aprilia in terms of aerodynamic perfection and engine performance, and everything is a synergistic work of all the aspects of the bike.

“I’m not discounting reaching 370 km/h because clearly, with the right wind direction and slipstream, another 2km/h is possible!”

Stay tuned across the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy to see if that 370km/h becomes reality. – www.motogp.com

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