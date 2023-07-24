The Argentinean Round, the curtain closer of the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, which was scheduled to take place on October 13th-15th at the Circuito San Juan Villicum, has been cancelled.

This decision is due to the intense electoral calendar faced by the country, which has led to a complex situation affecting the daily lives of people, provinces, and businesses.



Considering the proximity of upcoming national and provincial elections, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD, and the San Juan government have chosen to suspend the event at the San Juan Villicum circuit.



Furthermore, the round was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it has been decided to wait and keep the schedule of events open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing proper planning for events of the magnitude of WorldSBK.



The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization will soon announce a new venue that will host the final round of the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season.

