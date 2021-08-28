Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold today announced the 27-man squad set to represent Australia in their first two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ – AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar (Final Round) fixtures throughout September.

Australia’s squad for their upcoming matches against China PR and Vietnam will assemble in Doha, Qatar over the next 48 hours ahead of next week’s Final Round opener against China PR at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Socceroos’ squad has been selected almost exclusively from Australian players based at clubs overseas, with Rhyan Grant from Sydney FC the only A-League-based player to be called up for the commencement of the crucial final phase of qualifiers.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/27-players-destined-doha-socceroos-get-set-final-phase-afc-asian-qualifying

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...