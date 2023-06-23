The rebel between riders of the SuperSports 600cc in the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is endless and their fiery retribution to take lead never fails to create a twist of its own.

Soichiro Minamimoto of YAMAHA GEN BLU Racing Team ASEAN may be entangled in the battle but with one mission, to win. With Round 3 just around the corner, what would Sportsland Sugo International Racing Course hold for him?

The Japanese rider may have been absent from the ARRC scene last season to be part of the All Japan Championship in the ST1000 race category however he came back sturdy this season with his new team and seeks to realise a much more meaningful goal this year.

Riding aboard the Yamaha YZF-R6 machine, Soichiro made it to the podium once after an intense battle in Race 2 at the Chang International Circuit. He said, “Actually, I was thinking of retiring last year but then, Yamaha came along and invited me to participate in ARRC. I was thrilled and am ever grateful for the opportunity once again.”

The 23-year-old rider has been in the Asian motorcycle racing domain since 2018 and have showcased gradual improvements in his performances. Soichiro also rode in the Moto 2 race category of MotoGP as a replacement rider this season which adds on to his riding masterpiece.

His thoughts on ARRC, “The level of competitiveness has been increasing steadily year-by-year. I noticed a huge difference especially with a strong entry list. The riders performing in the ARRC scenes are the best in their regions hence it is difficult to foresee the end result. It is truly a privilege for me to be racing in the ARRC and I am thrilled to be a part of the much-celebrated Asian motorcycling event.”

Commenting on Round 2, Soichiro said, “It was unfortunate that we could not maximise our strengths on the Sepang circuit, even more so with the likes of Malaysian riders who are well-versed with the circuit’s characteristics. Nevertheless, I am still happy with my performances there. I managed to get the 5th position in Race 1 so it is still an amazing achievement for me.”

For the upcoming race at Sugo, Soichiro said, “The next race would be on my home-ground. Sugo is one of my all-time favourite circuits and having said that, I think I may have some added advantage on that circuit.

“It is quite a technical one but having had races there before, I have some understanding of its layout. The team has also worked wonders on my machine and it has been a good match for me since the beginning of the season. So, I’m all out for the upcoming round and if all goes well, I hope to take a win on my home-ground.”

Like this: Like Loading...