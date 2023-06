The race to secure a place in the AFC Champions League™ 2023/24 Group Stage will begin in Hong Kong, China where Hong Kong Rangers will host Vietnam’s Haiphong FC on August 15, 2023, in the Preliminary Stage with the winners sealing a date with Korea Republic’s Incheon United FC in the Playoff Stage on August 22.

