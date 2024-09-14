The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced the appointment of Chew Chun-Liang as their new General Secretary with effect from November 2024.

This announcement marks Cung-Liang’s return to football having previously served as a Chief Executive Officer for the Lion City Sailors from 2020 to 2022. He is Deputy Chief, Care Systems Integration Division, at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) where he is currently serving notice.

FAS President Mr. Bernard Tan said: “I am pleased to welcome Chun-Liang as the new General Secretary of the Football Association of Singapore. His proven leadership across diverse fields including his distinguished service with the AIC and his time at Lion City Sailors positions him as the ideal candidate to lead FAS at this critical juncture.

