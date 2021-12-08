Malaysia will be coming up with winning formula Laos look to spring surprise on the second matchday of Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 tomorrow at the Bishan Stadium.

Malaysia picked up the first full points of their campaign two days ago as Laos conceded a slim 2-0 loss to defending champions Vietnam.

“Laos were very disciplined in their defending so we will be coming up with a plan to get behind their defensive third. Our panel of coaches will conjure with the right formula,” said Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe.

“Their no 21 (Billy Ketkeophomphone) looked dangerous and sharp, so we have to keep a tab on him. But overall, the players are ready for the game against Laos and what’s needed to be done.”

In the meantime, Laos head coach V. Selvaraj said that the team will be looking forward to spring a surprise on the Malaysians tomorrow.

“How will we play against Malaysia? You will see tomorrow when we play against them. I know the strength of my team because I spend every day with them. So I know them well and what they are capable of,” said Selvaraj.

“Billy has added a new element to our game. And he is passionate about the Laos national team.”

Added striker Thipphachanh Inthavong: “Everyone is pumped up for this game against Malaysia. We will follow the coach’s plan and how to play against Malaysia. I believe that we can at least get the one point against Malaysia.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B (All matches at the Bishan Stadium)

FIXTURES

9 December 2021

1730: Malaysia vs Laos

2030: Indonesia vs Cambodia

