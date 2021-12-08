Preparation will be key for Indonesia as Cambodia aim to further hone their possession style of football when the second matchday of Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 gets underway at the Bishan Stadium tomorrow.

Indonesia will be playing their first game of the competition while Cambodia, they would be eager to stage a comeback following their loss to Malaysia two days ago.

“I do not subscribe to the notion that there will be easy teams here like some coaches do. In football, anything and everything can happen. The key is that we have to prepare well. It is the same whether we play Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia or Vietnam,” said Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong.

“And to the remarks that Vietnam and Malaysia are the favourites to go through to the semifinals, I believe that the ball is round and again, anything can happen.

“My concern is for the players to follow the game plan that has been set and for them to continue with the intensity that they have shown in training. And I believe that the team is getting better and better mentally.”

In the meantime, Cambodian head coach Ryu Hirose said that they will continue very much in the same vein as they had done against Malaysia.

“We will continue to play like what we did against Malaysia. It does not matter who we play against. It will be the same philosophy,” said Hirose.

“We will defend hard and we will continue to keep as much possession as we can.

“I have a good working relationship against (Keisuke) Honda as this is after all, a project for the SEA Games 2023. And we assist each other in all aspects of running the team.”

AFF SUZUKI CUP 2020

GROUP B (All matches at the Bishan Stadium)

FIXTURES

9 December 2021

1730: Malaysia vs Laos

2030: Indonesia vs Cambodia

#AFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

