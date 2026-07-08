Following a renewal concluded by the ASEAN Football Federation’s (AFF) exclusive commercial partner SPORTFIVE, Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp will remain the country’s exclusive Official Broadcast Partner of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, the ASEAN U-23 Championship™ 2027 and the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ 2027.

With the extension, domestic fans will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to Southeast Asia’s four biggest football competitions, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC, on its digital platform mewatch. Coverage this year includes the upcoming ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, and selected matches from the third season of the ASEAN Shopee Cup™, the premier club competition that is among the region’s ratings drivers.

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “The ASEAN Football Federation is proud to build on its longstanding partnership with Mediacorp, whose unwavering commitment has played an important role in bringing the excitement, passion and inspiring stories of ASEAN football to audiences across Singapore.

“As we prepare for another exciting year featuring the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Shopee Cup™, ASEAN U-23 Championship™ and ASEAN MSIG Cup™, we look forward to working closely with Mediacorp to broaden the reach of our competitions, strengthen fan engagement, inspire the next generation of players and supporters, and showcase the very best of ASEAN football. Together, we will continue to celebrate the beautiful game while strengthening the bonds of friendship and unity that define our ASEAN family.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “We are delighted to continue our decades-long partnership with Mediacorp. With their dominant domestic market reach and audience share, every Singaporean football fan will be able to continue watching and following their national team’s and clubs’ participation in the ASEAN United FC events through live match broadcasts complemented with premium programming and exclusive content across Mediacorp’s linear and digital platforms.”

Lee Hung Sheng, Head, Audience and Partnerships, Mediacorp said: “We are pleased to continue our coverage partnership with the ASEAN Football Federation and SPORTFIVE to bring ASEAN United FC events to local audiences. From the journeys of Singapore national teams across top ASEAN championships to our football clubs’ pursuit of regional success, we look forward to giving fans a front-row seat to every match and milestone.”

Learn more about the ASEAN United FC competitions at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Like this: Like Loading...