Asia’s best golfers will be ready to pull off some giant-killing feats when the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play begins at Austin Country Club on Wednesday, with Korea’s rising star Tom Kim grouped with World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

The 20-year-old Kim, who has won twice on the PGA TOUR, will make his debut in the US$20 million tournament comprising the leading 64 players in the world. Kim will also have European Ryder Cup team stalwarts Alex Noren and Davis Riley for company in Group 1.

A change in a tournament format to match play this week will bring back fond memories for the ultra-talented Kim, who sparkled at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow last September for the International Team where he contributed two points.

He partnered K.H. Lee to secure a 2 and 1 victory over Scheffler and Sam Burns in the Foursomes session on Saturday morning and then partnered Si Woo Kim to snatch a thrilling 1-up victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the Four-ball where he holed the winning putt on the 18th green.

Si Woo will make his sixth appearance in the Dell Technologies Match Play where he will be keen to advance beyond the group stage for the first time. The four-time PGA TOUR winner was drawn into Group 8 alongside Viktor Hovland, Chris Kirk and Matt Kuchar, winner of the event in 2013.

The 27-year-old Si Woo was the leading performer for the International Team where he amassed three points, including a resounding 1-up win over Justin Thomas in the Singles

After finishing tied 19th in the Valspar Championship on Sunday, Lee will make his debut in the Dell Technologies Match Play in the company of Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and Nick Taylor in Group 4 while a fourth Korean, Sungjae Im was drawn alongside Tommy Fleetwood, J.T. Poston and Maverick McNealy.

Im will be looking to progress beyond the group stage for the first time in what is his third appearance in the tournament.

Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, an eight-time PGA TOUR winner, is in Group 6 with Max Homa, Justin Suh and Kevin Kisner, who won the tournament in 2019 and was runner-up to Scheffler last year.

No Asian golfer has won the Dell Technologies Match Play since its inception in 1999. Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat qualified for the quarterfinals in 2018, as did countryman Thongchai Jaidee in 2010. Korean K.J. Choi was also a quarterfinalist in 2008.

Japan’s Hideto Tanihara was a surprise semi-finalist where he eventually finished fourth in 2017 while compatriot Toru Taniguchi holds the honour of being the best Asian finisher in the history of the tournament when he finished third in 2001.

No. 1 seed and defending champion Scottie Scheffler enters the Dell Technologies Match Play following his victory at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In two appearances at Austin Country Club, Scheffler has built a 10-2-2 record and advanced to the Championship Match both times, falling to Billy Horschel in 2021 and defeating Kevin Kisner last year.

Scheffler’s win in 2022 marked his third victory of the season and elevated him to World No. 1 for the first time in his career. He will go against Tom Kim (17), Alex Noren (38) and Davis Riley (54).

Jon Rahm (2) returns to Austin Country Club having advanced out of group play in three of five previous appearances, including a trip to the Championship Match in his debut in 2017 (advanced to the Round of 16 in 2022 and the Quarterfinals in 2021).

A three-time winner on TOUR this season, Rahm will go against 2021 champion Billy Horschel (22), Keith Mitchell (39) and Rickie Fowler (49). Fowler is making his first appearance at the Dell Technologies Match Play since the event debuted at Austin Country Club in 2016.

Back in Austin for the first time since 2021, Rory McIlroy (3) is making his sixth appearance at Austin Country Club, where he finished fourth in 2016 but has only advanced out of group play in four appearances since (2019). He will go against Keegan Bradley (20), Denny McCarthy (48) and Scott Stallings (52).

University of Texas product Jordan Spieth (12) enters his seventh Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club following a T3 finish at the Valspar Championship. He won his group in 2016 and 2021 but has never advanced past the Round of 16. Spieth will go against Shane Lowry (21), Taylor Montgomery (47) and Mackenzie Hughes (50).

Groups for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are listed below:

Group 1

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Tom Kim (17)

Alex Noren (38)

Davis Riley (54)

Group 2

Jon Rahm (2)

Billy Horschel (22)

Keith Mitchell (39)

Rickie Fowler (49)

Group 3

Rory McIlroy (3)

Keegan Bradley (20)

Denny McCarthy (48)

Scott Stallings (52)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Brian Harman (25)

K.H. Lee (35)

Nick Taylor (55)

Group 5

Max Homa (5)

Hideki Matsuyama (18)

Kevin Kisner (42)

Justin Suh (63)

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6)

Tom Hoge (23)

Aaron Wise (40)

Cam Davis (64)

Group 7

Will Zalatoris (7)

Ryan Fox (29)

Harris English (37)

Andrew Putnam (56)

Group 8

Viktor Hovland (8)

Chris Kirk (28)

Si Woo Kim (34)

Matt Kuchar (59)

Group 9

Collin Morikawa (9)

Jason Day (32)

Adam Svensson (44)

Victor Perez (51)

Group 10

Tony Finau (10)

Kurt Kitayama (19)

Adrian Meronk (45)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)

Group 11

Matt Fitzpatrick (11)

Sahith Theegala (26)

Min Woo Lee (41)

J.J. Spaun (61)

Group 12

Jordan Spieth (12)

Shane Lowry (21)

Taylor Montgomery (47)

Mackenzie Hughes (50)

Group 13

Sam Burns (13)

Seamus Power (30)

Adam Scott (33)

Adam Hadwin (53)

Group 14

Tyrrell Hatton (14)

Russell Henley (31)

Lucas Herbert (46)

Ben Griffin (62)

Group 15

Cameron Young (15)

Sepp Straka (27)

Corey Conners (36)

Davis Thompson (57)

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16)

Tommy Fleetwood (24)

J.T. Poston (43)

Maverick McNealy (58)

