World Athletics and Infront have extended their worldwide media rights partnership for the World Athletics Indoor Tour until the end of 2029. The six-year agreement covers international rights to all World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series meetings and builds on a partnership that first began in 2020.

It supplements Infront’s already established 10-year exclusive international media rights agreement for the World Athletics Continental Tour and five-year international media rights agreement for the Diamond League from 2025 – agreements that were both signed in 2019.

The 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series has enjoyed coverage in more than 70 territories, further boosting its exposure. With a strong partnership in place, the collaboration has helped to further strengthen the Tour’s global presence.

Jon Ridgeon, World Athletics CEO, said: “Working with Infront over the past three seasons has been instrumental in allowing World Athletics to open up to new markets. Their extensive network of broadcast contacts and deep understanding of where the sport is headed has helped create a positive and productive relationship. Thanks to Infront’s efforts, the Tour has been able to reach new audiences and continues to grow.”

Julien Ternisien, Infront Senior Vice President Summer Sports, said: “Our partnership with World Athletics is built on trust and a shared vision for the growth of athletics. We are proud to be recognised as a key partner for one-day meetings in athletics, and our efforts on the Continental Tour have helped us boost the exposure of the World Indoor Tour.”

World Athletics

