Myanmar, Australia and Vietnam will know their opponents for the second qualifying round of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024™ on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

They are part of the eight teams that have qualified through the first round of the qualifiers that was held in early March 2023.

The other teams who have qualified for the second round are China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Lebanon and Nepal.

For the second-round qualifier set for 3-11 June 2023, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four.

Each group will play a one-round league format in a centralised venue, with the winner and runner-up from each group qualifying for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ Finals.

They will be joined by the three highest-seeded teams from the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – Japan, DPR Korea, and Korea Republic – as well as the host nation, Uzbekistan.

