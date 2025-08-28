Auckland FC have revealed their home, away and goalkeeper kits for the Isuzu UTE A-League 2025-26 season.The Black Knights are heading into their second season in the Isuzu UTE A-League after winning the Premiers Plate in the club’s inaugural campaign – and they’ll have a new look for the upcoming term.Auckland have traded the thick blue and black vertical stripes that adorned the 2024-25 home kit for a predominantly black home kit with thin blue stripes and a blue and white collar. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/auckland-fc-kit-release-home-away-goalkeeper-2025-26-aleague-men-how-to-buy/ #AFF#FootballAustralia

