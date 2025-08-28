Vanchai Luangnitikul [pictured] led a group of Thai stars on top of the leaderboard on the opening day of the US$500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open, making the most of calm morning conditions at Jakarta’s Pondok Indah Golf Course on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Phuket, who has been playing mainly on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) the past two seasons, showed he was not afraid to challenge the big boys with a seven-under-par 65. The round included just one bogey, on the par-three eighth (his 17th), but he bounced back in style with a closing birdie on the par-five ninth.

Trailing Vanchai in tied second place were compatriots Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Tanapat Pichaikool, who were both bogey-free in their rounds of 66.

Eight players were tied for fourth place on 67, a group that included India’s Viraj Madappa, who is making a comeback after a long injury layoff.

Tied alongside Madappa were a quartet of Americans, Micah Shin, MJ Maguire, Austen Truslow and Charles Porter. Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin also shot rounds of 67.

Vanchai, who finished tied second in the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament on the ADT last year, nearly 26 kilometers down the road at Damai Indah Golf, showed his love for Indonesian courses once again with a solid round.

“My tee shots were really good all day. I kept finding the fairways and giving myself birdie chances. I made a lot of good putts early in the round and kept the momentum going,” said Vanchai, who is playing only his second Asian Tour event since his two starts in Thailand in 2022.

“I have been playing on the ADT and it has been a great training ground for me. I think I have improved a lot and am bringing all that experience into this week.”

The bogey on the eighth was because of a “bad tee shot”, but Vanchai was particularly pleased with a three-wood second shot from 305 yards on the ninth, which led to the bounce-back birdie.

Tanapat’s round was the lowest among the second half of the draw as the wind picked up around the golf course. That made his bogey-free effort even more commendable.

After making six birdies – three on either half of the golf course – the 25-year-old Tanapat said: “The wind picked up when I was around the eighth hole, and then dropped and picked up again.

“The last couple of holes were interesting because I did not hit good tee shots but still managed to save my par and made a birdie on the last.

“Just did the standard stuff that we golfers do in the wind – tried to keep it low. But really happy to have finished the round without a bogey.”

The highlight of Suteepat’s round was the eagle on the first, but also important was that he finished the round without a bogey.

“I felt great today. Everything in my game seemed perfect,” said the highest-ranked OWGR player in the field. “Obviously, played early in the morning when the wind was low.

“The golf course is in fantastic condition. It’s so much better than when we played here a couple of years ago. Hopefully, I can do the same tomorrow.”

Madappa, the 27-year-old from Kolkata, is playing on a medical exemption after missing out on nearly two years of action because of a lower disc injury in the back. He impressed everyone when he won a domestic tournament in India in his first start after the injury earlier this year.

Winner of the 2018 Take Solutions Masters on the Asian Tour at the age of 20, Madappa said the long time spent recuperating changed his perspective about golf.

“I did not play at all for almost 15-16 months. I got back to swinging the club properly only in March this year. And it has led to a big change in perspective and how I view my game.

“Just before I injured myself, I was really hard on myself, putting a lot of unnecessary pressure in terms of what I was expecting from myself. I had stopped enjoying the game. However, it was difficult and frustrating to stay out of the game for so long and it made me realise how much I missed golf and how much I actually loved it.

“So, I am coming back with that thought and the feeling of just playing with gratitude and joy. I am hitting shots like it’s fun to hit. I think that has helped a lot.”

Defending champion Steve Lewton was left frustrated by a late triple bogey on the par-four 16th hole, which saw him slip to tied 75th place at even-par.

Scores after round 1 of the Mandiri Indonesia Open being played at Pondok Indah Golf Course – a par-72, 7,243-yard layout course (am – denotes amateur):

65 – Vanchai Luangnitikul (THA).

66 – Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA).

67 – Viraj Madappa (IND), M.J. Maguire (USA), Micah Shin (USA), Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS), Charles Porter (USA), Taichi Kho (HKG), Austen Truslow (USA), Ryan Peake (AUS).

68 – Pawin Ingkhapradit (THA), Jakkanat Inmee (THA), Randy Bintang Arbenata (am, INA), Karandeep Kochhar (IND), Ye Wocheng (CHN), Nopparat Panichphol (THA), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Todd Sinnott (AUS), Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij (THA).

69 – Chikkarangappa S. (IND), Marcus Lim (MAS), Sarut Vongchaisit (THA), Ayoub Lguirati (MOR), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Jed Morgan (AUS), Sarit Suwannarut (THA), Travis Smyth (AUS), Jeunghun Wang (KOR), Ekpharit Wu (THA), Justin Quiban (PHI), Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA), Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (THA), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND), Ratchanon Chantananuwat (am, THA), Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Danthai Boonma (THA), Kevin Yuan (AUS).

70 – Kosuke Hamamoto (THA), Roberto Lebrija (MEX), Chang Wei-lun (TPE), Panuphol Pittayarat (THA), Amadeus Susanto (am, INA), Jose Toledo (GTM), Kelvin Si (MAC), Tsai Tsung-yu (TPE), Khalin Joshi (IND), Lu Wei-chih (TPE), Angelo Que (PHI), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Ervin Chang (MAS), Kevin Akbar (INA), Manav Shah (USA), Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE), John Lyras (AUS).

71 – Charng-Tai Sudsom (THA), Chapchai Nirat (THA), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Chen Guxin (CHN), Dodge Kemmer (USA), Koh Dengshan (SIN), Joel Stalter (FRA), Alfred Sitohang (INA), Jonathan Wijono (INA), Poom Saksansin (THA), Maverick Antcliff (AUS), S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND), Naraajie Ramadhanputra (INA), Natipong Srithong (THA), Rahil Gangjee (IND), Su Ching-hung (TPE), James Leow (SIN).

72 – Bobby Bai (CHN), Hung Chien-yao (TPE), Eduard Rousaud (ESP), Gabriel Hansel Hari (INA), Xiao Bowen (CHN), Sampson Zheng (CHN), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA), Witchayapat Sinsrang (THA), Siddikur Rahman (BAN), Brett Rankin (AUS), George Gandranata (INA), Marcus Fraser (AUS), Robby Sugara (INA), Ho Yu-cheng (TPE), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND), Settee Prakongvech (THA), Steve Lewton (ENG).

73 – Liu Yanwei (CHN), Chan Shih-chang (TPE), Nicholas Fung (MAS), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Ian Snyman (RSA), Christopher Hickman (USA), Kenneth Sutianto (am, INA), Faisal Salhab (KSA), Aidric Chan (PHI), Yikeun Chang (USA), Nitithorn Thippong (THA), Syukrizal S. (INA), Jack Thompson (AUS), Alejandro Canizares (ESP), Gary Stal (FRA).

74 – Ahmad Baig (PAK), Takumi Murakami (JPN), Dominic Foos (GER), Sean Ramos (PHI), Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA), William Wijaya (am, INA), Sihwan Kim (USA), Prom Meesawat (THA), Miguel Carballo (ARG), Galih Wiratno (am, INA).

75 – Prakasa Rizqi (am, INA), Jayawardana Dornan (am, INA), Galven Green (MAS), Newport Laparojkit (THA), Matthew Cheung (HKG), Paul San (MAS), Akbar Maulana (am, INA).

76 – Kammalas Namuangruk (THA), Peter Gunawan (INA), Mardan Mamat (SIN), Asep Saefulloh (INA), Christianto Sinuhaji (INA).

77 – Liu Yung-hua (TPE), Indra Hermawan (INA), Rory Hie (INA), Yutaka Toyoshima (am, JPN), Matthew Lumbantoruan (INA), Sandro Bernad (INA).

78 – Huang Chi (TPE), Almay Rayhan (INA), Asugann (INA), Fadhli Soetarso (INA), Asa Najib Bhakti (am, INA).

79 – Lawry Flynn (AUS), Aldwin Kendarwan (INA), Taufik Sosilo (INA).

81 – Abdul Aziz Naufal (am, INA), Joshua Andrew Wirawan (INA), Nurdana N. (INA), F. Nikola Surya Nugraha (am, INA).

85 – Wahyu Tamtama (am, INA).

