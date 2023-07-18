Premium brands agree partnership until 2025

Successful partnership will continue

Players and coaching team will drive Audis as company cars

Audi and FC Bayern Women have announced an extension of their partnership for an additional two years, now lasting until 2025. Over the past few years, these two renowned brands have consistently strengthened their collaboration.

As part of this alliance, Audi provides the team with company cars. Notably, the brand with the iconic four rings recently launched the “Werde #12teFrau” campaign in collaboration with FC Bayern Women’s team, aimed at promoting and raising awareness for women’s soccer.

By extending the partnership, Audi wants to continue promoting FC Bayern Women and be part of future developments within the women’s game in Germany.

“The FCB women are outstanding athletes and strong role models. Promoting them is important to me personally. I am very keen to make female talent visible – at Audi and beyond. With their passion and will to win, the female footballers of FC Bayern are an inspiration to many and represent the Audi brand in the best possible way,” says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at AUDI AG.

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Chairman of the Board of FC Bayern says: “Our players won their fifth German championship title on the final match day of last season, and FC Bayern is very proud of the ongoing development seen across the division. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Audi in this area. Women’s soccer has a tradition of over 50 years at our club – and I’m not worried about its future either. After all, our footballers are not only outstanding professionals who inspire fans on the pitch, they are also wonderful ambassadors for FC Bayern: role models who inspire people far beyond the pitch itself.”

Women’s soccer has been experiencing a boom, particularly since the 2022 European Championship in England, a trend which is reflected in crowd sizes, among other things.

The FCB Women’s team has more than doubled the average number of spectators at their matches at the FC Bayern Campus over the previous season. As part of its commitment to further increase visibility for women’s soccer, Audi has launched the Werde #12teFrau campaign together with FC Bayern Women. The campaign takes a creative approach to promoting fan culture and aims to inspire girls to take part in women’s soccer.

Audi hosts supporting program on match days

Audi has been providing the FC Bayern Women’s team with company cars since last season. Since then, the players and the coaching team have been driving Audi A1, Audi A3, and Audi TT models.

Andreas Jung, Executive Board Member responsible for marketing at FC Bayern comments: “In women’s soccer, we want to keep moving things forward. Partners like Audi are important drivers here. FC Bayern and Audi stand for forward-looking commitments – and women’s soccer is developing rapidly. When it comes to this team, we have big goals in mind. We’re growing continuously and, thanks to our reliable partner Audi, we’re setting our sights on the next successes after winning our fifth German championship this summer.”

Founded in 1970, the FC Bayern Women’s team is one of the top teams in German women’s soccer. In the past season, head coach Alexander Straus’s team won the German championship for the fifth time overall after 1976, 2015, 2016 and 2021.

The Munich-based team also made the Champions League quarterfinals and the DFB Cup semifinals this year.

During the 11-1 victory against Turbine Potsdam in the final Bundesliga match, match day presenter Audi again hosted an attractive supporting program at the FC Bayern Campus on Ingolstädter Straße in Munich. The brand with the four rings brought in food trucks and a moderated stage with live music to FCB Women’s sold-out home stadium.

FC Bayern Munich’s long-standing partner intensifies partnership

The brand with the four rings has also been supporting the FC Bayern Munich men’s team since 2002. In 2020, the partnership with Germany’s record champion club was extended ahead of schedule until 2029. Audi has also been a shareholder in FC Bayern München AG since 2011. The premium car manufacturer has supported the FC Bayern Women’s team since 2021.

Together with FC Bayern Munich, Audi is pushing ahead with sustainable mobility, among other projects. For example, the training grounds at Säbener Straße now have 38 charging points for electric vehicles, and the partners have installed 21 charging points at the Allianz Arena so far. At the same time, the charging infrastructure is being gradually expanded.

