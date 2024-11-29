QIA to acquire substantial minority share of Sauber Holding AG

Additional investment will accelerate expansion of personnel, facilities, and performance

Gernot Döllner: “Investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence in the Audi F1 Project”

Audi and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) team up to accelerate the preparation for the Formula 1 entry of the four rings in 2026. QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a significant minority stake in Sauber Holding AG, the future factory team of Audi.

With this strategic investment QIA will enter the Audi Formula 1 project as a long-term investor and partner.

QIA’s investment will provide a substantial capital injection and pave the way for increasing infrastructure and team buildout, positioning the team for long-term success in Formula 1. The investment is consistent with QIA’s focus on investments with long-term growth potential.

Formula 1 is a fast-growing sport with significant upside potential through continued global expansion, deeper fan engagement and significant commercialisation potential. Audi will officially enter Formula 1 with a factory team with the change of the technical regulations in 2026.

Both facilities in Neuburg and Hinwil are further ramping up to meet the standards needed on the road to success. With the recent announcement of Gabriel Bortoleto (20) who will race alongside Nico Hülkenberg (37), the program has taken the next important step. The announcement of the complete takeover of Sauber in March and the appointment of Mattia Binotto as CTO and COO of the project and Jonathan Wheatley as team principal from the middle of next year are expressions of the determination of the Audi brand. The investment will add to a list of important milestones in the near future.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG: “The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative. This additional capital will accelerate the team’s growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA’s involvement further energizes the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026.”

Mohammed Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA: “Audi is a premium partner of choice with a rich motorsport legacy. As a long-standing investor in the Volkswagen Group, we believe in Audi’s vision and direction when entering Formula 1 and our investment will support the realization of this goal. QIA believes that Formula 1 is a sport with significant untapped investment potential. The increasing commercialization of professional sports as an entertainment offering globally, and the increasingly global popularity of Formula 1, has made for an exciting opportunity for our first major motorsports investment.”

