Off the back of a hugely successful first season dovetailing its headlining Hypercar category with the new LMGT3 class, the FIA World Endurance Championship is set to go from strength-to-strength in 2025, with a freshly-revealed, high-calibre 36-strong entry.

No fewer than 13 big-name brands are featured across the two classes. That includes 12 returnees – in the shape of Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Lexus, McLaren, Peugeot, Porsche and Toyota – and an exciting new addition, as Mercedes-AMG joins FIA WEC in a partnership with podium-finishing Italian LMGT3 outfit, Iron Lynx. In a similar vein, Aston Martin has increased its commitment to the championship by adding a Hypercar squad to its existing LMGT3 entries.

Defending Hypercar Manufacturer champion TOYOTA GAZOO Racing – the most decorated team in the 12-year history of the world’s premier endurance racing series – is back in its quest to secure yet more silverware, as is Porsche Penske Motorsport, which in 2024 clinched the Drivers’ crown with its #6 963.

Ferrari AF Corse – winner of the most recent two editions of Le Mans – will endeavour to add world championship glory to its résumé with its pair of works scarlet 499P Hypercars. Cadillac doubles up to a two-car effort in partnership with Hertz Team JOTA, as fellow Hypercar contenders Alpine, BMW and Peugeot strive to maintain the encouraging progress they made last season. The FIA World Cup for Hypercar Teams will be disputed between privateers AF Corse and Proton Competition.

Aston Martin will be bidding to conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright for the first time since 1959 with its striking new Valkyrie Hypercar – two of which will go into battle season-long – while Mercedes-AMG’s forthcoming FIA WEC debut means the three-pointed star will return to La Sarthe following an absence of more than two-and-a-half decades.

Further big news in LMGT3, meanwhile, is a collaboration between reigning title-holder Manthey Racing and Deborah Mayer’s pioneering Iron Dames project, which will see FIA WEC’s only all-female driving crew aiming to improve upon their second-place championship finish from 2023.

Frédéric Lequien, FIA WEC CEO, said: “We are delighted to present next year’s FIA WEC entry list. This proves the success of the path we have taken with Hypercar and LMGT3, and demonstrates the value that major brands and private teams get from competing in the championship. Building upon a wonderfully entertaining 2024 campaign, we strongly believe consistency is the key to continued growth – and that is reflected in both the 2025 calendar and grid.”

Pierre Fillon, ACO President, said: “The 2024 season gave us an extraordinary line-up of competitors, and 2025 is set to usher in another thrilling chapter in endurance history. With the arrival of more iconic names in both Hypercar and LMGT3, the championship continues to raise the bar, confirming the enduring appeal of our discipline. These newcomers will join some of endurance racing’s leading lights on the grid, so we can expect plenty of nail-biting excitement and unforgettable on-track action. We couldn’t be more excited!”

Richard Mille, FIA Endurance Commission President, said: “The announcement of the entry list is always a pivotal moment, marking the true beginning of the next season. With 13 manufacturers across the Hypercar and LMGT3 classes, the 2025 FIA WEC line-up is exceptionally strong, offering further proof that we are fortunate to be witnessing what is arguably a golden era of endurance racing. We are particularly thrilled to see Aston Martin stepping up to the very pinnacle of our sport, and to see Mercedes-AMG joining the fold. With these two iconic names further bolstering the competition, all the ingredients are in place for another fascinating season. This entry list also reflects the successful collaboration between the FIA and the team behind the promotion of the FIA World Endurance Championship.”

A number of drivers have been confirmed on the provisional list, with full line-ups to be announced in due course. The campaign will get underway in Qatar on 28 February, visiting five different regions prior to concluding in Bahrain on 8 November. – www.fia.com

2025 FIA WEC – provisional entry list

