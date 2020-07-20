Agostini drove the start and initially fell behind a BMW. After 21 laps, the Italian overtook the car in front of him in traffic and handed over the Audi R8 LMS to Daniel Mancinelli at the first pit stop with a nine-second lead, who was able to keep an advantage of eight seconds until he handed it over to Mattia Drudi. In the last six laps of the race, the Audi Sport driver fought for every metre with BMW driver Alexander Sims. Despite slightly impaired aerodynamics due to body parts damaged in the fight, Drudi and his team mates won by exactly 26 thousandths of a second after 498 race kilometres. The next round is scheduled in Misano in two weeks’ time – this time consisting of two 50-minute sprint races.

Thrilling endurance race in Italy: Audi Sport Italia won the three-hour endurance race at Mugello in the season opener of the Italian GT Championship. Team Audi Sport Italia, whose management is shared by team founder Emilio Radaelli with Ferdinando Geri for the first time this year, dominated two of the three practice sessions, captured the pole position in qualifying and fought with its rivals in the race for thousandths of a second. In the cockpit: Audi Sport driver Mattia Drudi, Daniel Mancinelli as well as last year’s sprint champion Riccardo Agostini, who switched to Audi Sport Italia for this season.

Audi Sport Italia made a strong start in the Italian GT Championship in an endurance race that was fiercely contested all the way to the end. Two GT4 exploits and one podium result each for the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and the Audi RS 3 LMS round off the weekend’s success.