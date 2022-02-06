The three Audi Sport drivers Kelvin van der Linde/Patric Niederhauser/Markus Winkelhock clinched third place with Audi Sport Team Saintéloc at the Kyalami 9 Hour. Mattia Drudi followed in fourth place with Christopher Haase and Charles Weerts for Audi Sport Team WRT. In the battle for the IGTC drivers title, the Swiss-German combination of Patric Niederhauser/Markus Winkelhock was beaten by only five points. Success went to the Ferrari driver combination of Côme Ledogar/Alessandro Pier Guidi, the runners-up in the race at Kyalami.

“After the season opener at Spa with a fabulous recovery from 54th place to second and our subsequent victory in the thrilling second round at Indianapolis, a podium in the final round at Kyalami was enough to win the championship.”