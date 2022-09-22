Back on stage in the founders’ scene: after two years in virtual format, Bits & Pretzels is returning to Munich on-site – and Audi is back on board. At the conference from September 25 to 27, 2022, Audi experts will exchange ideas with international thought leaders and founders about what will move people in the future.

On Monday (September 26), Patrick Hennig, co-founder of luca app and CEO of culture4life GmbH, futurologist Kirstine Fratz, and influencer Laura Lewandowski will discuss topics such as the future of mobility and “New Work” during the six-hour program organized by the company with the four rings.

Audi’s working environment is as flexible as that of a startup. Desk sharing, freedom of choice as to the place of work, and no fixed requirements for on-site attendance: “With our new company agreement ‘Hybrid Working,’ we are establishing a framework for maximum flexibility,” says Miriam Mayer-Ebert, Head of General Services at AUDI AG.

The internal “better normal” project promotes even greater freedom for employees to find a work model that suits them. But Mayer-Ebert is convinced that the change is happening first and foremost in people’s minds.

At Bits & Pretzels, Audi can exchange ideas with new-work experts, such as influencer Laura Lewandowski, on how holistic approaches strengthen personal responsibility and trust and thus create space for innovation

“Shaping the future together is an expression of Audi’s attitude. We don’t just show this with our products,” says Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi Brand. “At Bits & Pretzels, we can talk to other visionaries about progress in all areas of life. This holistic perspective generates innovative solutions.”

Dealing Responsibly with Technology – The &Audi Initiative

From health apps and route planning to automated driving: the &Audi Initiative is exploring what data-driven technologies and services can do – and what is needed to do so – under the heading “It’s a give and take.” Between performance and data protection: Patrick Hennig, co-founder of the luca app, and experts from Audi and CARIAD will discuss the tension between these two areas.

Since 2016, the &Audi Initiative has brought together experts from different disciplines and sectors, thus contributing to the responsible use of technology.

Ahead of the Zeitgeist: Business Ideas and Cracks in the Matrix

Ideas that improve the experience of mobility and offer people added value in their day-to-day lives are the focus of the Audi Denkwerkstatt and the start-up accelerator Techstar. With their joint program , they support founders in developing their concepts. But how do companies know what will move people in the future? “Zeitgeist research has a lot to do with perception in the present. The zeitgeist always becomes visible when our acknowledged social beliefs cease to function,” says Kirstine Fratz. The zeitgeist researcher calls this “the crack in the matrix.” For example, she noticed that society increasingly asks for assistance when it comes to mobility.

”Factors such as artificial intelligence and digital connectivity are becoming increasingly important,” explains Fratz in an interview on progress.audi . At Bits & Pretzels, she will discuss the future of mobility together with Henrik Wenders.

All About Bits & Pretzels

This year, many more experts and scientists will be on Audi’s stage – including holoride CEO Nils Wollny, nunam co-founder Prodip Chatterjee, and Prof. Lutz Fügener, Professor of Transportation Design at Hof University of Applied Sciences. Since 2014, Bits & Pretzels has brought together founders, startup enthusiasts, and investors. The full program is available on the organizers’ website

