The close-to-production Audi Q6 e-tron is just the beginning of the largest model offensive in the history of the brand with the four rings. Audi will introduce more than 20 new models by 2025 – more than ten of which will be electric.

The future Q6 e-tron model series marks the inauguration of e-mobility at the Ingolstadt headquarters. An in-house battery assembly facility underpins Audi’s commitment to electric mobility.

Curves and corners in the cold: Audi is currently putting the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype through its paces in the far north of Europe under strict safety regulations.

The future model series is the first to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. With its 800-volt electrical system, powerful and efficient electric motors, an innovative battery and charging management system, and a newly developed electronics architecture, the production-oriented Q6 e-tron prototype marks the next major step in the electrification and digitalization of Audi’s model range.

The upcoming Q6 e-tron model series, which comes in SUV and Sportback body variants, represents sustainable production, the upskilling of the workforce at the Ingolstadt site , and the electric future of the company.

Audi is transforming at an increasing pace into a leading provider of connected, fully electric premium mobility. And it is doing so on strong economic foundations: The Audi Group closed the 2022 fiscal year with record results.

“Our Vorsprung 2030 strategy provides the right answers, even in times of multiple crises,” says Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG. “We are completely focused on sustainability and systematically advancing the digitalization and electrification of our products.”

