Australia scored a valuable 2-0 win over Malaysia to secure their first three points in Group C of the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Amlani Tatu found the back of the net late in the first half (45th+5) and then another from Rhys Wilson Williams (90th+4) gave the Australians their first full points of the competition.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...