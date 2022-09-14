Football Australia are pleased to confirm that following consultation with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Australia have been reinstated into Group H of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™ Qualifiers.

Due to be staged in Basra, Iraq, Football Australia originally withdrew the Young Socceroos from these Qualifiers on 25 August 2022 over security concerns and the travel advice of the Australian Government.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australia-reinstated-afc-u-20-asian-cup-2023tm-qualifiers

