Australia will return to the international arena in August, as the Australia Under-23 representative team prepares to compete in the 13th edition of the ASEAN Women’s Championship MSIG Serenity Cup™ 2025, to be held in Vietnam from 6–19 August.The tournament, formerly known as the AFF Women’s Championship, will take place at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho and Lach Tray Stadium in Haiphong, featuring eight participating nations from across Southeast Asia.Australia earned qualification for the tournament directly by winning the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 in the Philippines. For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australia-u-23-squad-confirmed-asean-womens-championships #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...