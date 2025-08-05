Digital stage: panoramic display includes 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, 12.8-inch MMI touch display, and head-up display

Immersive audio experience: with twelve high-performance speakers and 420 watts of amplifier power, the SONOS premium sound system delivers an immersive, virtually generated surround-sound experience

Customized color scheme: illuminated inner door panels with 30 selectable colors create an emotionally engaging ambiance

The interior of the new Audi Q3 demonstrates how form and function become one. Premium materials, intelligent technologies, and a customizable lighting and sound concept come together to create a driving experience that engages the senses.

Clean lines, intuitive operation, and smart technology are combined into a harmonious entity inside the new Audi Q3. A generously sized application area extends from the doors across the entire width of the dashboard, highlighting the horizontal layout for a maximum sense of space.

The calm, clear design of the dashboard continues into the clean, uncluttered console layout. Simple design and a user-focused layout of the cup holders and covered charging tray reflect Audi’s philosophy of “visual clarity.”

At the heart of it all is the digital stage: the panoramic display – with the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus and a 12.8-inch MMI touch display – features a driver-oriented, curved design. It is complemented by an optional head-up display that projects important information directly into the driver’s field of vision.

Flush door handles, carefully coordinated materials with soft-touch surfaces, and chrome details on the switches underscore the vehicle’s visual appeal, tactile quality, and overall comfort.

More space thanks to clever controls

A new steering wheel control unit with two stalks on the steering column has resulted in more storage space in the center console, a new user experience, and a more spacious feel. The lever on the right selects the gear, while the one on the left controls the lighting functions and windshield wiper and cleaning functions.

The elimination of the gear selector in the center console frees up space there. This has been used for two cup holders and a large storage compartment under the height-adjustable center armrest. The cooled inductive charging tray with 15 watts of charging power including two USB-C ports can be closed by a sliding cover if desired. Two additional USB-C ports are located in the rear.

Lighting effects create atmosphere

When it gets dark, various lighting packages (ambient light package plus/pro) set the mood in the interior. Marker lights in the dashboard and center console emphasize the interior’s clean lines. Jochen Stumpf, interior lighting systems developer, explains: “We’ve worked with light guides, LED modules, and diffusers here.

The light guides transport the light, and the diffuser scatters it so that it appears as a delicate strip in the console.” Indirect ambient lighting beneath the MMI panoramic display and in the doors further accentuates the interior architecture and evokes a sense of lightness.

As a new design element, the front doors are now optionally available with large-area illumination. Stumpf adds: “To achieve this effect, over 300 diamond-shaped cutouts of varying sizes are laser-cut into the fabric panel. A light source in the door trim backlights the segments which, due to their different sizes, show a dynamic lighting progression – even when unlocking and locking the Q3.” Customers can choose between 30 different colors, enabling a personalized lighting experience.

Virtually generated surround sound

The optional SONOS premium sound system provides an immersive audio experience with virtually generated surround sound. Twelve high-performance speakers, including a center speaker and a subwoofer, deliver powerful sound with a maximum amplifier output of 420 watts.

Volker Seemann from product marketing explains: “Targeted use of sound reflections creates a surround-sound effect that intensifies the spatial perception of sound. Thanks to intelligent signal processing, everyone sitting in the vehicle can enjoy a listening experience tailored to their individual seat.”

Four preconfigured sound profiles are available (neutral, concert, lounge, and podcast), plus a customizable sound profile. Customers also have the option of enhancing their sound experience with features that can be added at any time via Functions on Demand (FoD).

The sound function package supplements the selected sound system with three additional features. Bass intensification creates a more precise and powerful bass experience. Automatic level adjustment maintains a constant volume when changing sources, and music revitalization improves the sound of compressed music files.

Sustainably designed interior

A total of nine equipment packages are available for the interior. Fast-growing, resistant timber is used for wood applications. The interior elements in Impressum cloth are made from 100 percent recycled polyester, as are the upholstery fabrics Passage, Impressum, single-color cloth, and microfiber.

All textile and microfiber seat covers have been systematically designed using monomaterials so they can later be recycled as single-origin materials in the circular economy, thus eliminating waste and drastically reducing the carbon footprint.

Audi produces velvet velour floor mats using Econyl, a completely recycled nylon fiber made from old fishing nets, carpet remnants, and industrial waste. Audi is thus also focusing on a future-oriented and efficient use of resources in the Audi Q3.

