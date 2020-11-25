Avengers delivered an upset 6-5 win over Terminators to emerge champions of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Mixed Team Championship on the final match day here in Bukit Kiara.

The victory gave the Soh Wooi Yik-led Avengers their place at the top of the standings – on the same two points but with Terminators having to settle for the runners-ups spot.

The Lee Zii Jia-led Terminators started well in the Women’s Doubles to take the first point through Chow Mei Kuan-Pearly Tan who defeated Myisha Mohd Khairul-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan in straight set 15-8, 15-6.

But Goh Soon Huat-Cheah Yee See tied the score 1-1 after the Mixed Doubles pair beat Chen Tang Jie-Lai Pei Jing 15-13,15-12 as Zii Jia then put Terminators back in the lead 2-1 after coasting past Jacky Kok Jing Hong 15- 13, 15-11.

Wooi Yik then ignited Avengers’ fightback to tie the score at 2-2 after his partnership with Chia Wei Jie in the Men’s Doubles overcame Goh Sze Fei-Low Hang Yee 13-15, 15-10, 11-6.

Cheam June Wei and Eoon Qi Xuan were on the winning path as they contributed a point each to put Avengers 4-2 in front.

Lee Shun Yang then narrowed the gap at 3-4 for Terminators after beating Shaqeem Eiman 15-14, 8-15, 11-4 as Goh Jin Wei then restored Avengers’ two-point advantage following her hard-fought 8-15, 15-8, 11-6 win over Siti Nurshuhaini Azman.

With the score at 5-3 to Avengers, Mixed Doubles pair of Muhd ​​Haikal Nazri-Low Yeen Yuan as well as the Women’s Trio of Chow Mei Kuan, Lai Pei Jing and Pearly Tan then put Terminators back into contention with the two points to tie the score at 5-5.

It was then down to the Men’s Trio with the two captains – Zii jia and Wooi Yik – leading the charge.

And it was the combination of Chia Wei Jie-Soh Wooi Yik and Tee Kai Wun that delivered the crucial final point for Avengers when they overcame Goh Sze Fei-Lee Zii Jia and Low Han Yee 13-15, 15-11, 10-11 for the title.

“The aim was to win the doubles and also the Men’s Singles but we lost the men’s singles. I really did not expect to do battle until the Trios,” said Wooi Yik.

“Credit to all the players because we were always talking to each other and finding ways to fix all the shortcomings.”

In spite of the defeat, Zii Jia was still proud of the performance of his teammates throughout the BAM Mixed Team Championship which started on Monday.

“Our team spirit was good and all the players showed plenty of commitment to give their very best,” said Zii Jia.

“Even though we lost, there’s still some measure of satisfaction for me as the young players get the experience from playing against the seniors. And also, everyone was very supportive of one another all the way until the last match.”

In the meantime, Transformers completed the competition on third after beating Dominators 7-4 in their final match.

Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing gave the Aaron Chia-led Dominators the first point when they easily overcame Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Peck Yen Wei 15-12, 15-14 in the Mixed Doubles.

Vivian Hoo-Yap Ling then gave Transformers the equalizing point through the Women’s Doubles – defeating M. Thinaah-Yap Cheng Wen 9-15, 15-8, 11-4.

Leong Jun Hao and Aidil Sholeh contributed one point each in the Men’s Singles to extend the lead for Transformers at 3-1.

Soniia Cheah’s win over K. Letshaana 15-7, 15-6 and captain Aaron Chia, who played in the Men’s Doubles with Ng Eng Cheong’s win over Chang Yee Jun-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani 15-10, 15-11 restored the score back on level at 3-3.

Transformers led by Tan Kian Meng then surged ahead with four points in a row through the Mixed Doubles pair of Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi-Cheng Su Hui, Men’s Singles Justin Hoh, Women’s Singles S. Kisona and the Women’s Trio (Anna Cheong-Vivian Hoo and Yap Ling) to take the lead at 7-3.

And while Aaron still managed to steal the one final point after his partnership with Lwi Sheng Hao and Ng Eng Cheong in the Men’s Trio beat Chang Yee Jun-Leong Jun Hao and Yap Roy King in three sets 11-15, 15-14, 11-8, it could not prevent Transformers from winning match 7-4.

RESULTS

TRANSFORMERS – DOMINATORS (7-4)

XD1 Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Peck Yen Wei vs Hoo Pang Ron-Teoh Mei Xing (12-15, 14-15) 0-1

WD Vivian Hoo-Yap Ling vs M. Thinaah-Yap Cheng Wen (9-15, 15-8, 11-4) 1-0

MS1 Leong Jun Hao – Ng Tze Yong (15-14, 8-15, 11-4) 1-0

MS2 Aidil Sholeh – Lim Chong King (12-15, 15-14, 11-10) 1-0

WS1 K. Letshaana – Soniia Cheah (7-15, 6-15) 0-1

MD Chang Yee Jun-Nur Izzuddin vs Aaron Chia-Ng Eng Cheong (10-15, 11-15) 0-1

XD2 Wan Muhd Arif Wan Junaidi-Cheng Su Hui vs Goh Boon Zhe-Cheng Su Yin (15-14, 15-13, 11-10) 1-0

MS3 Justin Hoh Shou Wei – Ong Ken Yon (15-11, 15-7) 1-0

WS2 S. Kisona – Tan Zhing Yi (15-2, 15-5) 1-0

S2 Anna Cheong+Vivian Hoo+Yap Ling vs M. Thinaah+Shevon Lai+Teoh Mei Xing (15-14, 12-15, 11-9) 1-0

S1 Chang Yee Jun+Leong Jun Hao+Yap Roy King vs Aaron Chia+Lwi Sheng Hao+Ng Eng Cheong (15-11, 14-15, 8-11) 0-1

TERMINATORS – AVENGERS (5-6)

WD Chow Mei Kuan-Pearly Tan vs Myisha Mohd Khairul-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan (15-8, 15-6) 1-0

XD1 Chen Tang Jie-Lai Pei Jing vs Goh Soon Huat-Cheah Yee See (13-15, 12-15) 0-1

MS2 Lee Zii Jia – Jacky Kok Jing Hong (15-13, 15-11) 1-0

MD Goh Sze Fei-Low Hang Yee vs Chia Weijie-Soh Wooi Yik(15-13, 10-15, 6-11) 0-1

MS1 Ong Zhen Yi – Cheam June Wei (8-15, 4-15) 0-1

WS1 Lee Ying Ying – Eoon Qi Xuan (10-15, 11-15) 0-1

MS3 Lee Shun Yang – Shaqeem Eiman (15-14, 8-15, 11-4) 1-0

WS2 Siti Nurshuhaini Azman – Goh Jin Wei (15-8, 8-15, 6-11) 0-1

XD2 Muhd Haikal Nazri-Low Yeen Yuan vs Rayner Beh Chun Meng-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan (15-13, 15-12) 1-0

S2 Chow Mei Kuan+Lai Pei Jing+Pearly Tan vs Cheah Yee See+Lee Meng Yean+Toh Ee Wei (12-15, 15-12, 11-2) 1-0

S1 Goh Sze Fei+Lee Zii Jia+Low Han Yee vs Chia Weijie+Soh Wooi Yik+Tee Kai Wun (13-15, 15-11, 10-11) 0-1

Like this: Like Loading...