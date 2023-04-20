Philippe Aw, the head coach of the Singapore Under-22 national team is putting 25 players through the paces ahead of the SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia that starts at the end of the month.

The final list of 20 players will be announced prior to the team’s departure to Phnom Penh on 28 April 2023.

For the SEA Games this year, Singapore are in Group B against Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia.

They will open their campaign in Group B against Thailand on 30 April 2023 before taking on Vietnam on 3 May 2023.

Their next match in Group B will be against Laos on 6 May 2023 as they then completed the fixtures against Malaysia on 11 May 2023.

All matches in Group B will be played at the Prince Stadium.

#AFF

#FAS

#2023SEAG

